The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $581,256.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.64. 8,658,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.