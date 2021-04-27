The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHEF. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

