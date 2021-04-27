The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Buy

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$36.90 on Tuesday. IMI has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

