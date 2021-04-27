The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $860.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $860.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.32.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $738.20 on Tuesday. Tesla has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $708.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.33, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $680.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.