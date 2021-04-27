The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report $61.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.15 million and the lowest is $61.10 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $69.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $251.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $257.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

HCKT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $518.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

