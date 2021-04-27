The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

HCKT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 123,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,366. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 427,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 251,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.