The Hershey (HSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apr 27th, 2021

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hershey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $163.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Earnings History for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

