The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $214.01 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

