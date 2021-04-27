The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after buying an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.37. 4,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,092. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.