The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,655 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of -100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.64.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

