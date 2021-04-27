The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.22. The stock had a trading volume of 236,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $323.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

