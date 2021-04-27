The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,196 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $44,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in The Southern by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

NYSE SO opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

