The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

