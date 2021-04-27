The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. The Trade Desk comprises approximately 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $272,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,472,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $749.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 256.04, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $701.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $766.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.07 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.