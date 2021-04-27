The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to Positive by Vertical Research

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.
TTD stock opened at $747.64 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $252.07 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
