The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to Positive by Vertical Research

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock opened at $747.64 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $252.07 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.