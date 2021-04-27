The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:TRV opened at $155.73 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

