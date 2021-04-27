The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.13.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

