The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Weir Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

