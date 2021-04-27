The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.
The Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. 203,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,677,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 217.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.
In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on WMB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
About The Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
