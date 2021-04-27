The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

The Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. 203,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,677,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 217.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

