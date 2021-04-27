ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

