ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit