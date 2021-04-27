ThreeFold Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $27,409.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.53 or 0.01046367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.00706414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,162.53 or 0.99943229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

