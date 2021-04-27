Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Downgraded to Hold at SEB Equities

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

SEB Equities cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske cut Thule Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of THUPY stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit