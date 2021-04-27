Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American International Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in American International Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American International Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

