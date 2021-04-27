Tiaa Fsb Takes $283,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

