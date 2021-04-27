Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $96.75.

