TMD Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

VZ opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

