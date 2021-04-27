Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) & Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Critical Comparison

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokio Marine pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Financial and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20 Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus price target of $90.80, indicating a potential downside of 16.71%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial N/A 5.14% 1.88% Tokio Marine 3.73% 6.66% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Tokio Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $7.92 billion 2.22 $2.00 billion $4.20 25.96 Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.68 $2.39 billion $3.53 13.93

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Tokio Marine on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowner insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

