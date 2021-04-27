Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Raises Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.49. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,984. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

