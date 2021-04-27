Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $292.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.87 and a 200-day moving average of $266.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

