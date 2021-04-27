Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,315.24 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,341.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,157.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,898.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

