Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 902 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 44.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $258.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.71. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157,265 shares of company stock valued at $276,886,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.