Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Japan auto giant is one of the world’s leading automakers, with an array of brands including Toyota, Lexus and Scion, which position it for solid prospects. The firm projects 2021 operating income to be ¥2,000 billion, up from the prior estimate of ¥1,300 billion, which is encouraging. The firm’s sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars offer ample growth visibility. Strategic collaborations are likely to aid Toyota's ambitious e-mobility goals. However, the firm’s rising debt levels and declining cash flows play a spoilsport. High research expenses and labor costs are also adding to its expenses. Unfavorable foreign currency translations also remain a headwind. Also, the global chip deficit is likely to impact Toyota’s production and sales target. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,047. The stock has a market cap of $213.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,968,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,967 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,749,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

