Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.59. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

