Traders Buy Large Volume of Manchester United Put Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,916 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,581% compared to the average volume of 114 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 823.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $657.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MANU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

