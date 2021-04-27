Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $172.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day moving average is $149.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

