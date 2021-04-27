TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Announces Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TransUnion stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

