Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tri Pointe Homes traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 3302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

TPH has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.