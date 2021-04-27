Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tri Pointe Homes traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 3302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.
TPH has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
