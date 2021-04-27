Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $978.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 573,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

