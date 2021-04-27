Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $978.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 573,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.