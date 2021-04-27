TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 11,666 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TNET stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

