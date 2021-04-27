TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

TNET stock traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $47,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

