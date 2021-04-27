Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,630 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for approximately 3.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $24,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.63. 16,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,752. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $129.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -100.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

