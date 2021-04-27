TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

