TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
TSC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.
Shares of TSC stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TriState Capital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.
About TriState Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
