TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

TSC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TriState Capital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

