Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given New $140.00 Price Target at CIBC

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.60.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TRRSF stock opened at $93.42 on Monday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.