Trodl (TRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. Trodl has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $4,569.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trodl has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Trodl coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trodl alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.34 or 0.01054576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.41 or 0.00723882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,718.95 or 1.02538583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Trodl

Trodl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Trodl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trodl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trodl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trodl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.