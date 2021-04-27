TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.82 million-$513.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.87 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 887,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,427. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

