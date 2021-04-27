Truist Financial Corp Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $309.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.81 and its 200 day moving average is $276.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.37.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.