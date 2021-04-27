Truist Financial Corp Invests $309,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after buying an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.81. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $114.24.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $835,639.00. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,992. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.