Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kazia Therapeutics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KZIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

