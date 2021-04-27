Truist Financial Corp Makes New $279,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.